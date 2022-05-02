Police: 3 dozen intersections in Yerevan were closed off by citizens since morning

Three dozen intersections in the capital Yerevan were closed by citizens since Monday morning, the Police of Armenia noted in a statement they released today.
"Police officers have quickly restored the traffic. Currently, all roads in the capital are open and trafficable," the statement also said.
Peaceful disobedience actions by the opposition have started in Armenia’s capital Yerevan early Monday morning. Accordingly, a number of streets have been blocked.
Earlier, NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents Sunday at France Square in downtown Yerevan and stayed there overnight. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.