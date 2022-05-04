News
Large-scale opposition rally starts in central Yerevan
Large-scale opposition rally starts in central Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A large-scale rally of the opposition demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his political team has started on the France Square in Yerevan and 3 central avenues of the capital of Armenia - Mashtots, Baghramyan and Sayat-Nova.

Further action will be announced in the next few minutes.

As NEWS.am reported earlier, protesting citizens have again paralyzed a number of Yerevan streets since early morning. And the police are using force to apprehend them.

Peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in the Armenian capital on Monday, and a number of streets were closed. In addition, opposition rallies are being held at downtown Yerevan's France Square since Monday.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
