Wednesday
May 04
Wednesday
May 04
Opposition supporters move toward Armenian parliament building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The column of thousands of opposition supporters has just moved from France Square along Baghramyan Avenue to the Armenian parliament building.

Member of Parliament from the opposition, representative of ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that there is no question of assaulting the building. According to him, there is no need for that, "because the authorities are no longer in the buildings. Prior to this, the rally adopted a statement of public demand for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The text was taken to parliament by opposition MPs. At the same time the government hour starts in the parliament, where Pashinyan's participation is planned.  
