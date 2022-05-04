Defense Ministers of Armenia and Georgia sign cooperation program for 2022

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan is on a two-day official visit to Georgia.
Papikyan met with Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze after the official meeting ceremony, the MOD press service reported.
During the meeting, the defense ministers of Armenia and Georgia touched upon a number of regional security issues.
Suren Papikyan and Juansher Burchuladze also discussed the prospects of developing bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere, military education, exchange of experience, discipline and human rights, social security and other spheres.
At the end of the meeting the military cooperation program for 2022 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Defense of Georgia was signed.