News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Defense Ministers of Armenia and Georgia sign cooperation program for 2022
Defense Ministers of Armenia and Georgia sign cooperation program for 2022
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan is on a two-day official visit to Georgia.

Papikyan met with Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze after the official meeting ceremony, the MOD press service reported.

During the meeting, the defense ministers of Armenia and Georgia touched upon a number of regional security issues.

Suren Papikyan and Juansher Burchuladze also discussed the prospects of developing bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere, military education, exchange of experience, discipline and human rights, social security and other spheres.

At the end of the meeting the military cooperation program for 2022 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Defense of Georgia was signed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos