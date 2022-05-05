Civil disobedience actions resume in Yerevan

Actions of civil disobedience have started again in Yerevan Thursday morning. Protesters are again paralyzing a number of streets in the capital Armenian capital.

On Wednesday, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced that their fight should be intensified and encompass the whole of Armenia. He called on the people of the provinces to resume protests and demonstrations in the provinces

Several roads were closed off Wednesday in the provinces as well, and virtually all bridges in Yerevan were blocked by the protesters.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in the Armenian capital on Monday, and a number of streets were closed off. In addition, opposition rallies are being held at downtown Yerevan's France Square since Monday.