News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.63
EUR
478.59
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Civil disobedience actions resume in Yerevan
Civil disobedience actions resume in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Actions of civil disobedience have started again in Yerevan Thursday morning. Protesters are again paralyzing a number of streets in the capital Armenian capital.

On Wednesday, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—announced that their fight should be intensified and encompass the whole of Armenia. He called on the people of the provinces to resume protests and demonstrations in the provinces

Several roads were closed off Wednesday in the provinces as well, and virtually all bridges in Yerevan were blocked by the protesters.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in the Armenian capital on Monday, and a number of streets were closed off. In addition, opposition rallies are being held at downtown Yerevan's France Square since Monday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Artsakh President says we would not have had so many casualties if war had started half year later
Arayik Harutyunyan said that even before the war in 2020 they had decided to start building underground fortifications—bunkers—as they knew that war was inevitable…
 Public demand for Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
He admitted that he could have prevented the war and avoided thousands of casualties...
 Opposition supporters move toward Armenian parliament building
The text was taken to parliament by opposition MPs...
 Large-scale opposition rally starts in central Yerevan
Further action will be announced in the next few minutes...
 Parliament speaker threatens Armenian opposition, clergy
“We are guilty of not taking a ‘share’ in those companies which now actively support the opposition,” Alen Simonyan said…
 Armenia ruling force MP: Opposition will not achieve its goal
According to Vladimir Vardanyan one of the functions of the National Assembly deputy speaker is to ensure the normal and stable activity of the parliament…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos