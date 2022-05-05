News
Newspaper: Armenia opposition MPs to lose their parliamentary mandates?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Zhoghovurd daily received information that after the recent meeting that was held with the [ruling majority] CC [(Civil Contract)] faction in the NA [(National Assembly)], several teammates discussed the option of starting to count the absences of the opposition MPs (who have boycotted the NA sittings these days) in detail.

And when the limit of absences for more than half of the NA session is crossed, they discussed to raise the issue of depriving the opposition of [parliamentary] mandates—starting such a process.

Zhoghovurd turned to NA president's spokesperson Tsovinar Khachatryan, asking whether there was such a thing or not.

"It cannot correspond to the reality as, according to the "NA Rules of Procedure" law and according to the regulations defined by the NA work procedure, the NA secretariat registers and submits a report every month on the absence of the MPs from the [NA] sittings. This month is no exception as well, and the given process does not depend on the NA president in any way," she said.

It turns out that Tsovinar Khachatryan does not deny that there will be such a process—but a reference is made to the "NA Rules of Procedure" law.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
