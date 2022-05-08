German media reports Russian hacker attack on German government website

Russian hackers carried out a series of DDoS-attacks on German government websites, reports news agency dpa citing the German edition Der Spiegel.
In particular, portals of the Defense Ministry, the Bundestag, the Federal Police and several police services of the federal states were attacked. In addition, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's website was temporarily unavailable.
The responsibility for the attacks was claimed by hackers of the Russian association Killnet, who published a message to this effect on their Telegram-channel. According to Spiegel, these were protests against arms supplies to Ukraine.
The Federal Office for Information Security reported that such attacks were not very sophisticated from a technological point of view and could be easily repelled using standard technologies, Deutsche Welle reported.