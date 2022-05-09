19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past 5 days

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning 19 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia in the last five days, and the total number of these cases has reached 422,896 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

One new death from COVID-19 was registered in the past five days, making the respective total 8,623 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the last five days is 22, the total respective number so far is 412,048, and the number of people currently being treated is 541—a drop by three from the past five days.

And 8,885 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the last five days, while 3,068,217 such tests have been performed to date.