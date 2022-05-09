News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 09
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
474.38
EUR
502.08
RUB
7.08
Show news feed
19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past 5 days
19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past 5 days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning 19 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia in the last five days, and the total number of these cases has reached 422,896 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

One new death from COVID-19 was registered in the past five days, making the respective total 8,623 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the last five days is 22, the total respective number so far is 412,048, and the number of people currently being treated is 541—a drop by three from the past five days.

And 8,885 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the last five days, while 3,068,217 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Japan may start letting tourists into country in June
At the same time, there is a limit on entry - no more than 10,000 people per day...
 Blinken tests positive for Covid
He will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule…
 Beijing closes over 60 subway stations due to COVID-19 outbreak
On Wednesday morning, the suspension of 44 stations was reportedююю
 3 COVID-19 new cases confirmed in Armenia
No new deaths were reported either…
 Spain extends СOVID-19 entry restrictions
Tourists can enter the state only with a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19...
 Georgia abolishes requirement to wear masks in closed spaces
"The epidemiological situation with coronavirus infection in our country has stabilized...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos