Unidentified Indians fire rocket-propelled grenades at police department

Unidentified people fired from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher at the headquarters of the Intelligence Department of the Punjab State Police in the city of Mohali, India TV reported on Tuesday, the incident occurred on Monday evening.
No one was hurt, but the building suffered minor damage, windows were broken. Criminologists are on the scene.
According to India TV, the investigation will be conducted by the National Investigation Agency - the lead agency for identifying and combating terrorist activities in India. Local authorities called the incident shocking.
So far, no radical group has claimed responsibility for the attack.