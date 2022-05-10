News
Tuesday
May 10
News
Tuesday
May 10
Armenia PM lays wreath to cross-stone in memory of Armenian Genocide in Netherlands
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of the official visit to the Netherlands Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid a wreath to the cross-stone in memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at Boscombe Cemetery.

As Armenpress reports, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, the Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, the Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
