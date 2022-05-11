Kazakhstan dismisses reports on country leaving Eurasian Economic Union

Kazakhstan has denied the reports that the country will be leaving the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).
Information is being disseminated on Telegram that Kazakhstan is initiating to leave the EEU Customs Union. The reason is allegedly "unresolved differences between Kazakhstan and Russia," Kazakhstan's StopFake portal reported.
"This is not true. This information was denied by the Ministry of Trade and Integration [of Kazakhstan]. The information about Kazakhstan's plans does not correspond to reality," the aforesaid ministry's press service said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan also has dismissed these reports.
To note, Armenia also is a member in the EEU.