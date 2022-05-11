News
JPMorgan: Russian economy is doing better than expected amid tough sanctions
JPMorgan: Russian economy is doing better than expected amid tough sanctions
Region:Russia
Theme: Economics

The Russian economy is doing better than expected under tough sanctions and is likely to face only a shallow, albeit protracted, recession, JPMorgan said.

According to it, business sentiment surveys in the country signal a not-so-deep recession in Russia and therefore suggest higher risks to our growth forecasts.

In March, JPMorgan forecast that Russia's gross domestic product would contract 35% qoq in the second quarter and 7% for the year. The IMF expects the Russian economy to contract by 8.5% in 2022.

However, JPMorgan told clients last week that the country's economy is in better shape than expected, based on business surveys and high-frequency indicators such as electricity consumption and financial flows.

Therefore, the available data does not indicate a sharp drop in activity, at least at the moment, analysts at JPMorgan wrote. GDP in the second quarter is likely to be better than forecast in March, they said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
