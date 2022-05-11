News
Azerbaijan blogger arrested for criticizing officials
Azerbaijan blogger arrested for criticizing officials
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Blogger Eyvaz Yahyaoglu, who is also a member of the Azerbaijan Nationalist Democratic Party (ANDP), was arrested in the city of Shirvan for 28 days on charges of disobeying the police administratively.

Yahyaoglu was detained on Monday, APDP chairman Galandar Mukhtarli told Turan.

“On May 9, Eyvaz Yahyaoglu was summoned from his home in Shirvan to the local police. The next day, the Shirvan City Court sentenced him to 28 days of administrative arrest, finding him guilty under Art. 535.1 (not obeying the lawful demands of the police) of the Code of Administrative Offenses,” Mukhtarli said.

The APDP is convinced that the activist is being persecuted for posting on his YouTube channel Sirvan Tv Eyvaz Eloglu.

According to Mukhtarli, Yahyaoglu publicized the facts of violation of the rights of citizens in Shirvan, the squandering of state property, and the indifference of officials to citizens' complaints.

“He was warned several times to stop criticizing. And in the end they arrested me,” Mukhtarli said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that Yahyaoglu is a veteran of the first Karabakh war of 1992-94.

In turn, Eyvaz Yahyaoglu’s public defender, Ruslan Mirzoev, noted that his client pleaded not guilty.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
