Resistance movement starts marching from France Square in Yerevan

As long as this government exists, it's impossible to return to normal life, Parliament Vice-Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan from the opposition said.
"The state system should not serve this power, and we will continue our acts of disobedience until we reach a point where the people's anger can no longer be suppressed," he said.
The opposition leader said they are starting a march along Sayat Nova Avenue, Abovyan Street. "We continue to block the streets and carry out acts of disobedience," Saghatelyan added.
The march reached the Foreign Ministry building, where police officers armed with shields and helmets are present.