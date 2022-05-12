Armenia PM and Russian Deputy PM discuss opening of regional communications

Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, the press service of the Armenian government informed NEWS.am.

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan also took part in the meeting.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the guests, noting, “I am glad to see you, I would like to mention once again that we appreciate the already done work within the framework of the trilateral working group on opening regional communications, automobile and railway communications. You know how important this topic is for us, because when we come up with concrete solutions, it will change the situation in the region not only economically, but also politically, psychologically and in terms of security. You know how interested we are in having a concrete and positive outcome over that issue. We continue to work intensively. During my official visit to Moscow, this was one of the key topics discussed with Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. And I am very glad that in this regard we managed to record our common approaches, our common positions.

As for further work on this issue, this issue also has a technical side, which, I think, is not so difficult. But in order for us to have concrete and effective solutions, we need to solve all the legal issues, the procedural issues, which will not only help us to reach concrete solutions quickly, but also those solutions will become more substantiated, stronger, so to speak. And the mechanism will work effectively in the long run. I am sure we are all ready for that work. I would like to thank you once again for the work done. I hope, I am sure, that this work will be effective in the future too, we just need to come up with concrete solutions as soon as possible."

In his turn, Alexei Overchuk thanked the Prime Minister for the warm reception, noting, “Indeed, quite recently we met with you in Moscow, where you were on an official visit, visiting Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod. There were a series of meetings with Vladimir Putin, Mikhail Vladimirovich, Valentina Matviyenko. As a result of the meetings, our relevant ministries received tasks and we are working on them. And I would like to mention one very important point that you drew attention to during your visit, which is that all coronavirus restrictions should be completely removed. Now the operative headquarters has made such a decision: from May 16 all restrictions will be removed, it will be possible to travel by roads, by planes. In other words, all these obstacles, which really postponed the contacts between our countries, are being removed today. In addition, we also made decisions with you on a number of trade issues that are very important in the context of today's topic. We are ready to continue the cooperation in the same spirit and to develop it in the future.

Today, of course, we would like to talk about the work of the trilateral working group. We fully share your assessments on the establishment of transport communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Indeed, when that happens, it will completely change the entire transport configuration of the region. And really new opportunities will open up for the Armenian economy to develop, to receive additional stimulus, and due to that the role of Armenia will significantly increase. In relation to this, we, of course, make every effort with Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev to resolve these issues. And as you rightly pointed out, of course, solutions to legal-procedural issues are very important.”

Issues related to the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Russia, as well as the activities of the trilateral working group of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan were discussed.

The sides touched upon the prospects of restoration of transport communications in the South Caucasus region, the further course of the work carried out within the framework of the January 11 statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Russia and the President of Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.