Musk makes it clear he will not support Trump if he runs for president in 2024

Billionaire Elon Musk has made it clear that while he wants Twitter to lift the permanent ban on former President Donald Trump's account, it does not mean he will support Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Earlier, Musk said Twitter's decision to ban Trump was "morally bad."

He followed up on those remarks in a tweet on Thursday evening, stressing he does not back Trump as a presidential candidate.

“Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter,” he said.

Trump has said he does not want to return to Twitter, and would prefer his own platform, Truth Social.

In January 2021, he was permanently banned from using Twitter because of the “risk of further incitement of violence” after the attempted storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is considering running for president in 2024.