Father creates replica of his Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for his son

Trevor, who purchased his Mustang Shelby GT500 with the Heritage Edition package, which featured Brittany Blue metallic as the base body color and contrasting racing stripes in Wimbledon White along the body, decided to please his child who loves his father's sports car, Motor reported.
In the line of the well-known manufacturer of toy electric cars Power Wheels, there is a model of a modern Ford Mustang, which Trevor bought for his son.
To create more similarity with the real car the miniature model was subjected to tuning. The children's electric car received rims similar to the wheels of the Mustang Shelby GT500, branded stickers on the body and emblems with a viper, as well as a sticker with the name Shelby on the windshield of the sports car for the little fan of the brand.