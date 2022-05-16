News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 16
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Show news feed
Father creates replica of his Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for his son
Father creates replica of his Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for his son
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Car World

Trevor, who purchased his Mustang Shelby GT500 with the Heritage Edition package, which featured Brittany Blue metallic as the base body color and contrasting racing stripes in Wimbledon White along the body, decided to please his child who loves his father's sports car, Motor reported.

In the line of the well-known manufacturer of toy electric cars Power Wheels, there is a model of a modern Ford Mustang, which Trevor bought for his son.

To create more similarity with the real car the miniature model was subjected to tuning. The children's electric car received rims similar to the wheels of the Mustang Shelby GT500, branded stickers on the body and emblems with a viper, as well as a sticker with the name Shelby on the windshield of the sports car for the little fan of the brand.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ferrari bans Justin Bieber from buying its sports cars
After this last incident, Ferrari has decided to veto any future purchase by Bieber....
 Tesla recalls over 14,600 Model 3 electric vehicles in China due to technical issues
From April 29, 1,850 Model 3 electric vehicles imported into the country, as well as 12,834 vehicles....
 Musk sells his Tesla shares
The businessman called the goal of buying the asset not commercial interests...
 Nissan develops automatic obstacle avoidance system
At the corporation's test site in the city of Yokosuka...
 Wall Street Journal: 8,000 luxury cars destined for Russia stuck in Belgium due to sanctions
He added that he does not know who is buying the cars in Russia, or who owns them at this stage...
 BMW has no intention to cut jobs during transition to production of electric vehicles
“We will not have job losses due to the transformation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos