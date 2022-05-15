Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan participates in opposition rally (PHOTOS)

The second President of Armenia Robert Kocharian participates in the rally of the Resistance Movement in France Square in Yerevan.
The younger son of the ex-president Levon Kocharyan, as well as the daughter Gayane Kocharyan, are also participating in the rally.
Representatives of the Resistance Movement on May 14 and 15 did not carry out any actions of disobedience.
Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the coordinator of the Resistance Movement, gave a press conference on France Square. He said that from next week the tactics of the movement will change.