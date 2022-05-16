Euractiv: Estonian PM urges to stop calling Putin

There is no point in talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin if the Western countries really want him to realize his isolation, said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in an interview with EURACTIV. The publication admitted that in this way the politician criticized the French leader Emanuel Macron for his telephone diplomacy.
"I think if everyone calls him constantly, he does not get the message that he is isolated. "So, if we want to get the message through what you are actually 'isolated', do not call it does not make sense," she repeated.