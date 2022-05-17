News
102-year-old veteran still works and refuses to retire
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A 102-year-old World War II veteran from Australia still goes to work and refuses to retire, writes LADBible.

According to the man, it was work that made him a long-lived and happy man.

Before fighting for his country in WWII, Phil Hodgson worked as a hairdresser from 1934, and after the war he began a career as a sales representative. He retired in 1982, but quickly realized he couldn't sit in front of the TV, even though the man was in his sixties.

Phil realized that what he liked best was woodworking. For 15 years the Australian had been in the workshop making children's toys. The company has quite a few age-appropriate employees, but Hodgson is the record holder and the oldest employee in the firm's history.

According to the veteran, he enjoys going to work, feels a burst of energy doing what he loves, and doesn't even think about retiring.

Hodgson noted he doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
