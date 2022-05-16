Pashinyan: CSTO countries should act as a united front on international platforms

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) should discuss the issue of synchronous voting on international platforms.
“Regarding the votes of the member countries of our organization, often our votes are not very synchronous.
But this is not a new issue; it has been with our organization for a long time.
Armenia has repeatedly raised this issue, we discussed this issue in a working order, and I think that this issue needs further discussion too,” he said on Monday at a meeting of the CSTO Council in Moscow.