Tokayev says situation in Afghanistan threatens stability of CSTO countries

The turbulent situation in Afghanistan threatens the stability of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which needs to take into account potential threats, President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said at the CSTO summit.

"The unstable situation in this country, as well as the unabated activity of armed groups on the territory of Afghanistan, continue to threaten the security and stability of our states. I believe that the CSTO must take into account all potential threats and pay even more attention to ensuring the security of the southern borders of Central Asia," he said.

According to President of Kazakhstan, in the future, the unconditional priority is the development of the peacekeeping potential of the organization, and work in this direction is being actively carried out.

"The CSTO peacekeeping forces have been created and are being improved every year, plans are being worked out to equip them with modern weapons, equipment and special means. As you know, on the initiative of Kazakhstan, the institution of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for the Development of Peacekeeping has been established. Thus, all the necessary tools have been formed and, in our opinion, it is already necessary to set the task of connecting the CSTO to the UN peacekeeping activities," Tokayev suggested.

He noted that this step will strengthen the legal personality of the CSTO, ensure the practice of the organization's participation in international peacekeeping operations.