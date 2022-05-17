News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 17
USD
454.99
EUR
474.78
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.99
EUR
474.78
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
EU faces recession if Russian gas supplies are cut off
EU faces recession if Russian gas supplies are cut off
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

If supplies of Russian natural gas to the European Union are halted, the bloc's economy is likely to plunge into recession, officials said, BI reported.

EU economists warned that whether Moscow halts supplies or an oil embargo goes into effect, any interruption of natural gas supplies would likely push the EU into recession.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing untold suffering and destruction, but is also weighing on Europe's economic recovery," Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economy, said in a Monday statement. "Other scenarios are possible under which growth may be lower and inflation higher than we are projecting today."

The European Commission predicts that gross domestic product will grow 2.7 percent this year and 2.3 percent in 2023, lower than the previous forecast of 4 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

EU economists expect inflation to outpace wage growth, leading to a 2.8% decline in real disposable household income by 2022.

Specifically, they predicted that consumer prices in eurozone countries heavily dependent on Russian energy and in close proximity to war will rise by an average of 6.1% a year in 2022, up from the previous forecast of 3.5%.

The European Commission proposed an embargo on Russian oil with a plan to give up crude oil within six months. Hungary, however, refused, warning that it would veto the move if it did not get an exception.

"In its current form, the Brussels package cannot be supported. We cannot responsibly vote for it," Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian foreign minister, said.

An oil analyst previously told Insider that an oil embargo would undermine Russia's economy and send the country into a depression.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU FMs to provide Ukraine with additional 500 million euros
The EU foreign ministers have decided to allocate...
 EU and US agree to cooperate to counter interruptions in supply of manufactured goods and food
Senior EU and US officials gathered in Paris for the second Trade and Technology Council...
 EU lowers its economic growth forecasts
Russia is the EU's largest supplier of oil, natural gas and coal...
 Resistance Movement representatives stage protest outside office of EU Delegation to Armenia
And with the photos of police officers who used violence against demonstrators…
 EU to propose considering sanctions evasion a crime
The move, officials said, would in turn provide countries with a legal basis...
 Georgia submits second part of questionnaire for EU accession talks
The second part of the questionnaire consisted of 33 chapters and covered 2.3 thousand questions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos