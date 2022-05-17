Peaceful acts of disobedience start in Yerevan

The Resistance Movement began peaceful demonstrations in Yerevan from 8 am.
The day before, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that streets would be blocked and traffic in the capital would be paralyzed. He urged public sector workers, students to inform their employers and teachers that they would not go to work, to classes and join the opposition's fight.
"The public demand for the dismissal of Nikol Pashinyan is formulated, this is already an obvious fact. Through these actions we should fix this public demand on a daily basis, to show that he no longer has power in the country, the power in the country from now on belongs to the people. We must quickly remove this government of evil, which has long failed to serve the interests of Armenia, Artsakh and our people in general," he said.
Later Ishkhan Saghatelyan published today's agenda.