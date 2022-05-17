News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 17
USD
454.86
EUR
478.29
RUB
7.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.86
EUR
478.29
RUB
7.18
Show news feed
Japanese government respects Sweden's decision to join NATO
Japanese government respects Sweden's decision to join NATO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Japanese government respects Sweden's decision to join NATO, Japan's Cabinet Secretary-General Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular press conference Tuesday.

"The Japanese government understands and respects Sweden's position, which against the backdrop of a deteriorating security situation due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has decided to reconsider its traditional policy of neutrality and apply for NATO membership," he said. At the same time, Matsuno refrained from forecasting how Sweden's accession to NATO would affect further developments in the region, but once again noted that the situation around Ukraine has an impact not only on Europe but also on Asia.

The Japanese government's secretary-general said that Japan will continue to "strongly condemn" Russia's actions in Ukraine and will work closely with states with which Tokyo shares basic values. Answering a related question from reporters on Monday, Matsuno said that the Japanese government was aware of what had caused Finland and Sweden to want to join NATO.

The official decision that Sweden will apply for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance was made Monday by the kingdom's government. According to Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, the application will be submitted together with Finland in the near future.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Finnish parliament approves application for NATO membership
Finland's legislature approved the country's NATO membership bid by 188 votes...
 Swedish FM signs application for NATO membership
On 15 May, Sweden and Finland officially decided to apply for NATO...
 Stoltenberg discusses with Cavusoglu decision of Finland and Sweden to become NATO members
Ankara opposed the membership of these two countries in the alliance....
 Putin says Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden
“Such a change in the country’s foreign policy could negatively affect Russian-Finnish relations...
 Turkey hopes for approval by US Congress of Ankara's request for purchase of F-16s
"The Biden administration has taken a number of concrete, positive steps to move this thing forward...
 Swedish delegation to travel to Ankara to discuss NATO bid
Turkey is following the process around the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos