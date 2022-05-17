The Japanese government respects Sweden's decision to join NATO, Japan's Cabinet Secretary-General Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular press conference Tuesday.
"The Japanese government understands and respects Sweden's position, which against the backdrop of a deteriorating security situation due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has decided to reconsider its traditional policy of neutrality and apply for NATO membership," he said. At the same time, Matsuno refrained from forecasting how Sweden's accession to NATO would affect further developments in the region, but once again noted that the situation around Ukraine has an impact not only on Europe but also on Asia.
The Japanese government's secretary-general said that Japan will continue to "strongly condemn" Russia's actions in Ukraine and will work closely with states with which Tokyo shares basic values. Answering a related question from reporters on Monday, Matsuno said that the Japanese government was aware of what had caused Finland and Sweden to want to join NATO.
The official decision that Sweden will apply for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance was made Monday by the kingdom's government. According to Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, the application will be submitted together with Finland in the near future.