Russia MFA: Moscow considers protests in Armenia internal affair
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Tuesday speaking at the 2nd Central Asian Conference of Valdai Discussion Club that Moscow considers protest in Armenia as an internal affair of the republic and does not interfere in the relevant processes, TASS reported.

 "It's an internal matter of Armenia everything that happens there and everything that Armenia's top leadership speaks about. We are aware of that and we do not interfere in these processes," said the Deputy Minister, commenting on the TASS request to comment on the negotiations between Baku and Yerevan on the delimitation and demarcation of the border and the accompanying protests in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
