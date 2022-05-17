Cavusoglu and Blinken to discuss process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.
Cavusoglu will visit Washington on May 18, where he will meet with Blinken at the first ministerial meeting of the Ankara-Washington Strategic Dialogue Mechanism. This mechanism was launched by the parties in order to overcome differences and further expand cooperation.
According to the Anadolu agency, Cavusoglu and Blinken will discuss the state and prospects of economic cooperation, the fight against terrorism, partnership in the defense sector, as well as exchange views on the main aspects of the regional agenda.
Another issue that may be raised during the Turkish-American talks in Washington is the dialogue between Turkey and Armenia.
The US administration stated earlier that it supports the process of normalization of relations between Ankara and Yerevan.
As part of his visit to New York, Cavusoglu will also take part in the International Forum on Migration, which will be held for the first time under the auspices of the UN General Assembly.
The Turkish Foreign Minister will also attend a conference on the Global Call for Action on Food Security, which will be held at the UN Headquarters under the chairmanship of Anthony Blinken.