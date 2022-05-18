Greek FM criticizes Turkey for revisionist policy

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has criticized Turkey for its revisionist policies in violation of international law, Kathimerini reports.

“The [political] system in the US has come to see Greece as a loyal partner and as a member of a [shared] value system: a system of democracies, a system where countries hold that the world must be governed by laws and rules,” Dendias said after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

“Turkey, on the other hand, is an erratic partner that does not hesitate to violate the rules and which is often driven by strong revisionism,” he said.

“All this is clear by know, I believe,” he said.