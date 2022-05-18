Switzerland to sign contract for purchase of 36 F-35A Lightning II fighters, without waiting for referendum

The Swiss government will sign a contract to purchase 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets without waiting for a referendum on a $5.5 billion deal, Reuters reports.
Switzerland chose the F-35 as its next-generation fighter last year, angering opponents who said they would secure a referendum to abolish what they called an unnecessary Ferrari variant.
The government said it was unclear if the purchase could take place on the same terms if the deal were renegotiated after the offer expires next year.
Many countries have increased spending on weapons systems: Finland decided to buy 64 F-35As, Germany wanted to buy up to 35, and Canada will buy 88.