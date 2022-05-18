Blinken to Cavusoglu: There are some opportunities, including the South Caucasus

There are many other challenges, and perhaps some opportunities, including the South Caucasus, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the beginning of the meeting with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"There are many other challenges that we’re the dealing with together and maybe some opportunities, including the South Caucasus. We’ll have an opportunity to talk about that. And we want to talk about continuing to strengthen and build on our economic relationship and partnership. Actually, we’ve reached record levels of trade here despite COVID, despite other challenges. We want to build on that," he said.

Cavusoglu, in turn, noted: "Yes, we see the threat in our region, and that’s the reason we see that Finland and Sweden want to be NATO member, new member. You know, Tony, Turkey has been supporting the “Open Door” policy of NATO even before this war. But with regards to these possible candidates – or already candidate countries – we have also legitimate security concerns that they had been supporting terrorist organizations. And there are also export restrictions on defense products."