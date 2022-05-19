Armenia FM about Armenian-Azerbaijani commission meeting: There are technical details

There are some technical details that should be coordinated, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said when asked why the Armenian-Azerbaijani commission meeting on delimitation and border security scheduled for 16-17 May did not take place.
"You are right, the meeting did not take place, but I can assure you that we will continue our discussions on organizing this meeting. There are some technical details that the sides have to agree on. And I hope that in the coming days or weeks the meeting will finally take place," Ararat Mirzoyan said.