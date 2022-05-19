News
Armenian Prosecutor General gets acquainted with methods for training prosecutors in Egypt
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, who is in Egypt on an official visit, visited the Institute for Criminal Investigations and Retraining.

Davtyan got acquainted with the methods of improving professional resources, peculiarities, and conditions of conducting forensic investigations, the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office reported.

During the meeting with the director of the institute Ahmed Al-Said Al-Khanafi they discussed cooperation, exchange of experience and scientific information, and retraining of prosecutors.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
