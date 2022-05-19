Belarus and Azerbaijan sign contracts worth $55 million

Contracts for $55 million have been signed following the first day of the Belarusian delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, BelTA reported.
"A business meeting between Azerbaijani and Belarusian companies was held today. A number of contracts totaling about $55 million were signed. New contacts are being established. I think we will hear about new contracts in the next few days," the chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mikhail Myatlikov said.
According to him, the major contracts are in the field of wood processing.
Mostovdrev and SOSNA have signed contracts for the supply of plywood ($17.9 million), MDF and LDF boards ($14.4 million), laminated flooring ($7.4 million) and sawn timber ($2.1 million). The contracts were also concluded for the supply of plywood ($5.3 million), as well as contracts for supply of three-layer cellulose-coated cardboard ($2.4 million). One more topical area is food. Commercial contracts were signed for the supply of dry dairy products ($2 million) and for the supply of baby food and specialized products for pregnant women and nursing mothers ($1.2 million).