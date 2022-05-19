Borrell says European Commission will present opinion on Georgia's application for EU membership

The European Commission will present an opinion on Georgia's application for EU membership in the coming weeks, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said answering a question about his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

According to him, the window of opportunity was discussed in this context.

"Yes, we had a meeting. Well, not so long. For our standards it has been a normal meeting. I appreciated a lot having the opportunity of meeting with him, with your Prime Minister. What have we been talking about? Well, you can easily imagine, no?"

"The alignment with the sanctions, to avoid any kind of circumvention of the sanctions, the way that these sanctions have been presented sometimes in the political debate in Georgia. Also [we discussed] about the situation in the separatist regions.

"We share the concern of the Prime Minister about this referendum that we will consider illegal and we will not recognise. We will continue supporting the territorial integrity of Georgia. And then, certainly, also, it could not be otherwise, the prospects of the request for [EU] membership, the Opinion that the [European] Commission will deliver in the next weeks," he noted.