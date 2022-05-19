State Revenue Committee of Armenia: Users of 514 cash registers will be fined

State Revenue Committee of Armenia said users of 514 cash registers will be fined.
"We did our best not to penalize violators who still use the old generation of cash registers, but are forced to do so," said Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan during a meeting of the Government on Thursday.
He explained that there are 514 old-generation cash registers in Armenia. “This is a violation of the law,” Badasyan added.
The head of the State Revenue Committee said that 61,921 new-generation cash registers operate in Armenia, 12,546 devices have the ability to accept non-cash payments, and the function of accepting non-cash payments has not yet been activated in the remaining 49,375 cash registers.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, noted that if it is possible to ensure the possibility of non-cash payment everywhere, then this will be of "epoch-making significance" and will have a positive impact on many areas.