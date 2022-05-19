Payments may be increased to Armenian Constitutional and Cassation Courts Judges

Payments may be increased to the Armenian Constitutional and Cassation Courts Judges. The corresponding bill was approved Thursday at the Armenian government's meeting.
If the law is adopted in the form presented, judges of the Constitutional Court will receive an additional payment of 80% of the official rate, and of the Court of Cassation - 50% of the official rate.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained the need for such a change by the importance of supporting those judges who are guided by conscience and convictions, serve the Constitution, the law and thus the people.
“We want to have a judiciary that can look people in the eyes and not in the hands,” he added.