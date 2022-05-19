Armenia says meeting of commission on border delimitation with Azerbaijan is postponed

The meeting of the commission on demarcation and delimitation is postponed due to technical problems, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan said at a briefing after the government meeting on Thursday
“We hope that technical issues will be resolved soon and the working group will meet,” he said.
According to the Secretary of the Security Council, the technical issues relate to the general agenda, which was formed in November last year in Sochi and Brussels.
“We expect that the process of demarcation and delimitation of the border should be within the framework of this logic” and we expect that a solution will be found within the framework of the logic of these statements,” the Security Council Secretary said.