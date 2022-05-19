Armenia PM introduces Borrell Armenia's position on establishing regional peace and stability

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell ahead of the fourth meeting of the Armenia-EU partnership.
According to the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed Armenia-EU relations, issues of mutual, regional and international interest.
Ararat Mirzoyan presented Armenia's position on establishing regional peace and stability and peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Mirzoyan also highlighted the importance for the international community, particularly the EU, to support the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship in finding a comprehensive and durable solution to the conflict.