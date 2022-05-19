News
Armenia PM introduces Borrell Armenia's position on establishing regional peace and stability
Armenia PM introduces Borrell Armenia's position on establishing regional peace and stability
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell ahead of the fourth meeting of the Armenia-EU partnership.

According to the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed Armenia-EU relations, issues of mutual, regional and international interest.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented Armenia's position on establishing regional peace and stability and peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Mirzoyan also highlighted the importance for the international community, particularly the EU, to support the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship in finding a comprehensive and durable solution to the conflict.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
