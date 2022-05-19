News
Russian Foreign Ministry speaks on UN call to open access to ports in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry speaks on UN call to open access to ports in Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The solution to the food crisis in the world requires the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions by the US and the EU, which hinder free trade, said Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko, commenting on the call of the head of the UN World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, to Moscow to open access to seaports in Ukraine, TASS reports.

“Here it is necessary not only to appeal to Russia, but also to pay attention to the whole complex of reasons that caused the current food crisis. First of all, these are the sanctions imposed against Russia by the United States and the European Union, which interfere with the normal free trade in food products, including wheat, fertilizers and other things,” the Deputy Foreign Minister said.
