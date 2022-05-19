London police issue 126 fines to Downing Street party goers

London police have completed an investigation into parties that took place at the British Prime Minister's residence on Downing Street during the period of tight coronavirus restrictions, issuing a total of 126 tickets, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

As noted in the communiqué, these are violations that occurred in eight cases in May, June, November and December 2020, as well as January and April 2021.

In early April, Scotland Yard issued more than 50 fines to parties at the prime minister's residence and office. Among others, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak received them. Later, The Guardian newspaper informed that the prime minister could receive three more fines, but this information was not confirmed. Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday that no new fine had been issued to the head of government.

Johnson initially denied both the possibility of violating the rules in force and his participation in parties, but subsequently issued a public apology for what happened. At the same time, despite the calls of the opposition and some members of his own party, he refused to leave the post, citing, among other things, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its consequences for the British economy, requiring the constant attention of the country's leadership.

According to Scotland Yard, the investigation, which was carried out on an ongoing basis by 12 employees of the department, cost the treasury £460,000.