News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 20
USD
459.4
EUR
484.07
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
459.4
EUR
484.07
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Moody's: Emerging economies will face difficulties because of the war in Ukraine
Moody's: Emerging economies will face difficulties because of the war in Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Emerging economies will struggle over the next few quarters due to the war in Ukraine, said Atsi Sheth, head of global strategy and research at Moody's Investors Service.

She added that while the overall picture looks bleak, commodity exporters will record better results than other countries or companies.

Moody's predicts that nearly 30% of rated non-financial companies in emerging markets will face "higher credit risks" in a worst-case scenario in which a war in Ukraine triggers a global recession and a liquidity squeeze, including the suspension of energy trade between Europe and Russia.

Companies that cater to consumers are likely to be hurt a little more because their wallets will be constrained by inflation, Sheth said.

Moody's research found that Asian firms are more at risk due to supply chain disruptions and limited access to finance, while Latin American corporations are less vulnerable.

In a less severe scenario, with commodity shocks, higher inflation and interest rates dampening global growth in 2023, about 8% of emerging market firms face increased credit risk.

Automotive manufacturing is one sector that may continue to suffer from supply chain disruptions.

At the sovereign level, the credit agency is closely following this year's emerging market elections, as the need for change amid economic and financial hardship could lead to political change.

In Colombia, on May 29, presidential elections will be held in the first round, and in Brazil - in October.

Credit risk increases when a democratic government changes to an authoritarian one, and vice versa. Moody's estimated that in 25% of such cases there are concomitant defaults on the country's government bonds.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia says 771 Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal surrendered in last 24 hours
“All those who need inpatient treatment receive assistance in medical institutions...
 Izvestia: Russia says it is ready to return to negotiations with Ukraine
According to him, the Russian side will return to the dialogue as soon as...
 Japan to provide Ukraine with another $300 million
US President Joe Biden will visit Tokyo next week...
 Erdogan is not going to break off relations with either Putin or Zelenskyy
“I have no intention of severing relations with either Mr Putin or Mr Zelensky....
 Borrell: Partnership Council is good occasion for Armenian side to know from us how we perceive war in Ukraine
Our bilateral relations with Armenia are very good, but there are still reforms to be done...
 António Guterres says war in Ukraine was signal to whole world to abandon fossil fuels
"We must end fossil fuel pollution and accelerate the renewable energy transition...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos