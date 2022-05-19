Armenian opposition not going to block Yerevan streets tomorrow

The struggle of the opposition will continue at full speed, the movement will never subside, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly, told at the rally of the Resistance movement in France Square, saying that tomorrow the protesters would not block the streets.

Instead, he invited everyone to come to the French Square noting that there would be other acts of disobedience. Saghatelyan also said that he could not give all the details about tomorrow's actions, but noted that there are international delegations in Armenia that should hear their voice.

Saghatelyan also touched upon Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Brussels, which will include a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel. He noted that those six proposals presented by Armenia have nothing to do with the will and interests of the Armenian people, therefore any agreement reached with Nikol Pashinyan is illegitimate and about nothing.

The parliament Vice Speaker also noted that these days they presented their principles, ideas for solving the Artsakh problem, the country's economy, the army in different formats, but the authorities did not react to this.