Lithuanian President: Such phenomenon as Armenian Genocide must never happen again

Genocide is something that should never happen again on this planet, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.
"Today I had an opportunity to lay flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Armenian Genocide Memorial," Lithuanian President said at a briefing after meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan on Friday.
"Unfortunately, there is a war going on in our neighboring country. Freedom and democracy are important to the world. We must support Ukrainians in every way we can," the Lithuanian president added.