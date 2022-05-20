News
Lithuanian President: Such phenomenon as Armenian Genocide must never happen again
Lithuanian President: Such phenomenon as Armenian Genocide must never happen again
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Genocide is something that should never happen again on this planet,  Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.

"Today I had an opportunity to lay flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Armenian Genocide Memorial," Lithuanian President said at a briefing after meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan on Friday.

"Unfortunately, there is a war going on in our neighboring country. Freedom and democracy are important to the world. We must support Ukrainians in every way we can," the Lithuanian president added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
