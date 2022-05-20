Gerhard Schroeder and Matthias Warnig leave Russia's Rosneft board

Gerhard Schroeder and Matthias Warnig announced the impossibility of extending their powers on the board of directors of Rosneft.

"We are sympathetic to their decisions and thank them for their continued support," Rosneft said in the statement.

Rosneft also announced the invaluable role of Schroeder and Warnig in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia and Germany aimed at improving the efficiency of the German economy and its industry, and the well-being of its citizens.

Earlier European Parliament urged to blacklist former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and other European politicians working for Russian companies.