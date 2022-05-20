Greek MFA announces violation of border by Turkish fighters

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced an unprecedented violation of Greek airspace by Turkish fighters in the area of Alexandroupolis in the north of the country.
Through the port of Alexandroupolis, military equipment is being delivered to Eastern Europe and to the border of Ukraine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarded the action as a clear escalation of Turkish provocations, violating all the basic norms of international law.
This undermines NATO's cohesion and core priorities, and poses a clear threat to the European Union at a critical time, as the port of Alexandroupolis is a key hub for strengthening our allies, the statement said.
The Turkish Ambassador in Athens was strongly protested.