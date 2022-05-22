Germany is open to use of Russian reserves to restore Ukraine

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in an interview with the Financial Times that Germany is "open" to the idea of using Russian foreign exchange reserves frozen in the West to cover the cost of rebuilding Ukraine.
According to him, legal issues and consequences for the international order still need to be resolved.
Lindner also said that he was against the seizure of private assets of Russian oligarchs.
Countries based on the rule of law guarantee private property, Lindner told the FT.
He added that it is necessary to convince individuals to contribute to the compensation of damage to Ukraine on a voluntary basis, Deutsche Welle reports.