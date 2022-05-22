News
Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev start trilateral meeting in Brussels
Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev start trilateral meeting in Brussels
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


Brussels is hosting a trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Head of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel held a meeting.

Nikol Pashinyan presented the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, humanitarian problems and noted the need to solve them.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and Charles Michel exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached on December 14 last year, as well as at a trilateral meeting in Brussels on April 6.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
