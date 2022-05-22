Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev start trilateral meeting in Brussels

Brussels is hosting a trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Head of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel held a meeting.
Nikol Pashinyan presented the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, humanitarian problems and noted the need to solve them.
The Prime Minister of Armenia and Charles Michel exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached on December 14 last year, as well as at a trilateral meeting in Brussels on April 6.