Scholz: Germany wants to intensively develop gas and renewable energy projects with Senegal

Germany wants to intensively develop gas and renewable energy projects with Senegal, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday during his first trip to Africa amid the situation around Ukraine and its impact on energy and food prices, Reuters reports.

Scholz began a three-day tour to Senegal, which has billions of cubic meters of gas reserves and is expected to become a major gas producer in the region.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany seeks to reduce its dependence on Russia for gas supply. According to Scholz, she began negotiations with the Senegalese authorities on the extraction of gas and liquefied natural gas.

"It is a matter worth pursuing intensively," he said at a news conference with Senegalese President Macky Sall, adding that progress in the talks was in the two countries common interest.

According to the Chancellor, Germany is also interested in Senegalese renewable energy projects.

On Friday, a German government spokesman said Germany could help explore a gas field in Senegal.

Sall said that Senegal is ready to work on supplying LNG to the European market. He predicts that LNG production in Senegal will reach 2.5 million tons next year and 10 million tons by 2030.

As for gas exploration, project financing and other issues, all this is open and we are interested in cooperation with Germany in this context, Sall said.