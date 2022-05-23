Central Bank of Turkey predicts 58% inflation by end of year

Nearly $22 million blocked on accounts of subsidiaries of Russian banks in Kazakhstan due to sanctions

Dallar continues to fall in Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM: Consistent role of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is important

Turkey doesn't receive expected support from NATO allies

Turkish-Azerbaijani drills 'Heydar Aliyev 2022' starts on border with Armenia

Azerbaijan ready to increase gas supplies to Europe

Norwegian MFA responds to call of Poland PM to share income

Largest asteroid in 2022 to approach Earth on May 27

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message on occasion of 75th birthday of composer Aram Satyan

Pentagon announces increase in likelihood of collision with Russia

US Government delegation to visit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

Russia MFA: Moscow is ready to return to negotiations with Kiev if Ukraine's position is constructive

Iranian President vows to avenge killing of IRGC officer in Tehran

Russia Deputy FM does not rule out possibility of discussing exchange of POWs from Azovstal

Armenian young woman finds body of 11-year-old brother hanging from tree

Ombudsman: Over 100 criminal cases launched in year and a half on the facts of crimes committed by Azerbaijanis

Opposition of Armenia sums up last week's results

Levi's to leave Russian market

Chinese MFA expresses dissatisfaction to US over Biden's statement about his readiness to defend Taiwan

Armenia to Improve Education System and Learning Outcomes, with World Bank Support

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan carries out illegal construction in occupied territories

Japanese PM names location of G7 summit in 2023

Artsakh Ombudsman: Collective West subordinates human rights to geopolitical interests

Collector coin ‘Davit Bek’ put into circulation

Oil prices rise

Armenian police apprehend protesters who paralyzed subway work

New cryptocurrency in US, secured by can of iced tea

Resistance Movement activists hold disobedience actions in Yerevan metro stations

IMF chief urges countries to lower trade barriers to fight rising prices

European Council head on results of Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev meeting

Resistance Movement holds early morning disobedience actions in Yerevan

Finland releases 'NATO' beer

Trilateral meeting of Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev held in Brussels

Scholz: Germany wants to intensively develop gas and renewable energy projects with Senegal

Poland PM: Norway should share energy windfall

Aliyev and Charles Michel have talks in Brussels before trilateral meeting

Belarus announces Ukrainian saboteurs in country

Zelenskyy speaks on law over expanded opportunities for Polish citizens

France's new minister for solidarity and the disabled accused of rape

Former Pakistani PM urges his supporters to march for new elections

Senegal President to visit Moscow and Kyiv

Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev start trilateral meeting in Brussels

Wall Street Journal: Apple intends to withdraw some of its production from China

Taliban forces women TV presenters to cover their faces

Germany is open to use of Russian reserves to restore Ukraine

Cavusoglu to visit Israel on May 25

Israeli court sentences 6 Palestinian prisoners to 5 years in prison for escaping from prison

Armenian PM holds talks with European Council boss

Iranian IRGC al-Quds squad member shot dead in central Tehran

Australia's new PM vows to take country in new direction and change climate policy

Turkish Foreign Ministry summons US Ambassador over police practice warning

Media: Germany plans to disassemble gas distribution network by 2045

Bangkok holds first gubernatorial election since 2014

BRICS countries reaffirm their commitment to strengthen cooperation in environmental protection

Artsakh President refuses to comment on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Pakistan court orders investigation into controversial arrest of former human rights minister

Media: Putin and Lukashenko will meet in Sochi next week

Georgian crime boss expelled from Ukraine

Artsakh Ombudsman: Armenia should clarify what it means when talking about the final status of Artsakh

Biden on monkeypox news: 'Everybody' should be concerned about spread

Nikol Pashinyan 'warmly' greeted in Brussels as people chanted: "Nikol is a traitor"

EAFJD: Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh can never be part of Azerbaijan

Poland president to address Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Ombudsman: The people of Artsakh will not accept a document providing for autonomy within Azerbaijan

Croatia police open fire on football fans who attacked them: there are injured

Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Brussels on working visit

Iran says it will resort to legal means in dispute with Afghanistan over use of water resources

Russian FM says Arctic region is turning into int. theater of military operations

The National Interest: Turkey violates international consensus

Armenian health ministry: No cases of monkeypox infection recorded in Armenia

Tatoyan: Azerbaijanis fired from positions that have been on Armenia sovereign territory for over year

Biden says he's not concerned about North Korea's nuclear tests

Vucic: Serbia will not impose sanctions against Russia as long as possible

Biden signs $40 billion aid package to Ukraine

Yerevan opposition to not hold march and rally for tomorrow

Yerevan opposition ends procession

Armenian opposition suggests PM resign without blood

Albania buys Javelin anti-tank missiles to strengthen its defense

Armenia's second president attends Resistance Movement rally in Yerevan

MoD: Armenian soldier wounded by shot from Azerbaijani side

Erdogan tells under what condition Ankara will positively consider Finland and Sweden membership

Representatives of Resistance Movement hold rally in France Square in Yerevan

Former NATO Secretary-General criticizes Germany for its position on Ukraine

Egypt expects revenues from Suez Canal operation to reach $7 billion by end of fiscal year

Russia blacklists Joe Biden and over 900 other US citizens

Biden says he is ready to defend South Korea with nuclear weapons if necessary

Boeing capsule successfully reaches the ISS for the first time

Resistance Movement to hold rally today in Yerevan

Armenian Defense Ministry denies accusations of shelling Azerbaijani positions

US State Department: We very much welcome dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Johnson and Erdogan discuss unblocking routes of Ukrainian grain supplies

Armenian FM presents details of Armenian-Turkish normalization process to his Serbian counterpart

Australia holds parliamentary elections

American Middle East Forum head suggests excluding Turkey from NATO

Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia and intends to confiscate Russian assets

US and South Korean presidents hold first summit meeting

Armenia FM presents stance of Armenian side on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to Macedonian FM

US seeks to minimize impact on allies from sanctions imposed on Russia

Gazprom halts gas exports to Finland