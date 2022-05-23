Azerbaijan ready to increase gas supplies to Europe

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said speaking at the international economic forum in Davos that Azerbaijan has additional amounts of energy resources to increase gas supplies to Europe.
When asked about the future impact of the Southern Gas Corridor on Azerbaijan-Europe relations, the minister noted that along with Europe, Azerbaijan is also one of the main suppliers to Georgia and Turkey.
He also called energy resources the biggest dilemma today.
"At the moment Azerbaijan is particularly demanding of energy resources, we have them, and we are trying to provide the market. The importance of Azerbaijani gas is an issue that cannot be ignored," Prime quoted him as saying.
According to Jabbarov, the opening of the Trans-Caspian corridor will also play a big role for energy and freight transportation from China to the West and back. In this regard, he noted that relevant joint investment projects with neighboring countries have already been prepared.