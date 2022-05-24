Indiana Jones fan finds first-century gold treasure in Britain

Near Ipswich, England, amateur archaeologist and Indiana Jones fan George Ridgway, 31, found 748 Roman and Iron Age gold and silver coins.
They were minted during the reign of the Roman emperor Claudius and the Celtic chief Cunobelin. The value of the find is estimated by the British Museum in London, the BBC reported.
In the fall of 2019, Ridgway, after studying Google Earth maps, became interested in a field near Ipswich, took a metal detector and went there.
"I found two Roman brooches, then a Julius Caesar silver denarius dating from 46-47BC," he said. "After about two hours, I had found 180 coins - I was stunned, really."
The longer he dug, the more he found. Ridgway found shards of a broken pot and dozens of other coins. They had probably been put in the same hiding place.
"My dad slept at the site for the first two nights to protect it," Ridgway said.
Ridgway told professional archaeologists about the treasure. Along with them, the Indiana Jones fan lifted the entire hoard - 748 rare coins - to the surface in three months.
George assumes that somewhere near the treasure was an ancient settlement. Now he will try to find it.